Vizag Gas Leak: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Distress, Offers Prayer

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed distress about the Vizag gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh saying that he prays for the safety and well-being of the people in the city. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister added that the situation is being monitored and that all assistance to the affected people is being provided.

Over eight persons, including one child, have died after a chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. Over 2,500 people are being evacuated. The casualty toll is likely to rise

Distressed to learn about the gas leak incident at LG Polymers industry in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh this morning.



The situation is being monitored closely and all assistance is being provided. I pray for the safety and well-being of people in Vizag.

Vizag gas leak incident

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

Dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak, complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam in order to asses the on-ground situation after the gas leak. CM Reddy will be meeting the victims as well.

