Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Distress, Offers Prayer

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his distress about the Vizag gas leak incident saying that he prays for the safety of the people in the city.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed distress about the Vizag gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh saying that he prays for the safety and well-being of the people in the city. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister added that the situation is being monitored and that all assistance to the affected people is being provided. 

Over eight persons, including one child, have died after a chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. Over 2,500 people are being evacuated. The casualty toll is likely to rise

Read: Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: PM Modi Speaks To Andhra CM Jagan; Calls Urgent NDMA Meeting

Vizag gas leak incident

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

Dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak, complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam in order to asses the on-ground situation after the gas leak. CM Reddy will be meeting the victims as well.

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi Calls For Meeting Of NDMA To Monitor Situation; Speaks To MHA

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Go To Visakhapatnam As Casualty Fears Rise

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all