Last Updated:

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Atlantis Hall In GT Karnal Road; One Injured

A massive fire broke out at the Atlantis Banquet Hall in GT Karnal Road in Delhi on Tuesday evening. Delhi Fire Services reached the spot with 12 fire tenders.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Delhi

Image: ANI


On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at a banquet venue in Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.

Delhi Fire Services reached the spot and found an unconscious man inside the Atlantis banquet hall in Ashok Vihar at GT Karnal Road. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a 30-year-old Harish Copra, Delhi Fire Services and Police officials said. 

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at Atlantis banquet halls at around 5:47 pm on Tuesday. Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot with 12 fire tenders and other equipments, said Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg.

However, no event was scheduled at the Atlantis banquet hall when the fire broke out on Tuesday evening, the officials said. 

The Delhi Fire Services initiated the firefighting operation soon after to douse the fire. However officials said, “The cause of the massive blaze at the Atlantis banquet hall is yet to be ascertained.”

Mundka fire tragedy

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi during the evening hours of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. The fire was brought under control after more than seven hours. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment. 

READ | J&K: Fire breaks out in 3 forest areas of Rajouri; attempts to douse blaze underway

As per reports, more than 70 people were inside the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said that a few people were rescued by breaking the windows and using ropes.  

READ | Mundka fire tragedy: Delhi court sends building owners to 1-day police remand

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel, who owned a firm on the first floor of the building and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. An FIR was registered under Sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Owner of the building Manish Lakra has also been sent to two days of Police custody for further investigation.

READ | Gujarat: Major fire at chemical company in Bharuch; over 20 workers injured
READ | Mundka Fire: CM Arvind Kejriwal meets locals who helped in rescue Ops; hails their bravery
Tags: Delhi, Atlantis, GT Karnal Road
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND