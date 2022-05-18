Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Atlantis Hall In GT Karnal Road; One Injured

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at a banquet venue in Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.

Delhi Fire Services reached the spot and found an unconscious man inside the Atlantis banquet hall in Ashok Vihar at GT Karnal Road. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a 30-year-old Harish Copra, Delhi Fire Services and Police officials said.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road. 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The process of extinguishing the fire is underway. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/dIXGhy6j5F — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at Atlantis banquet halls at around 5:47 pm on Tuesday. Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot with 12 fire tenders and other equipments, said Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg.

However, no event was scheduled at the Atlantis banquet hall when the fire broke out on Tuesday evening, the officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services initiated the firefighting operation soon after to douse the fire. However officials said, “The cause of the massive blaze at the Atlantis banquet hall is yet to be ascertained.”

Mundka fire tragedy

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi during the evening hours of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. The fire was brought under control after more than seven hours. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per reports, more than 70 people were inside the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said that a few people were rescued by breaking the windows and using ropes.

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel, who owned a firm on the first floor of the building and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. An FIR was registered under Sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Owner of the building Manish Lakra has also been sent to two days of Police custody for further investigation.