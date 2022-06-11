Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Rohini Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit; 1 Patient Feared Dead

A tragic news comes from the capital where a fire broke down in Delhi’s Rohini area. The incident took place in Brahm Sakti Hospital’s intensive care unit on Saturday. A patient is suspected to have died as a result of the blaze.

Speaking to the media, Delhi’s fire service director Atul Garg informed that all the patients of Brahm Shakti Hospital were safely rescued from the spot. However, there was the demise of one patient who was admitted and was on a ventilator. As many as 9 fire brigades were sent on the spot to diffuse the fire.

“A fire broke out at the third (ICU ward) of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini. Nine fire tenders were rushed. All have been rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator and is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused” Mr. Garg informed.

The cause of the fire is unknown and further details of the incident are awaited.