Delhi LG Holds 'constructive Meeting' With CM Kejriwal & Experts On COVID-19 Management

As the National Capital continues to be among the worst-affected states, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday June 17 held a meeting on COVID-19 management in Delhi. The expert panel of the meeting comprised of Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary Health and along with the members of Advisory Committee.

Delhi has so far recorded 44,688 total confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 26,35 are active cases. 16,500 patients have recovered from the infection whereas 1837 people succumbed to the disease.

Had a constructive meeting of Expert Panel with Hon’ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal, Dy CM @msisodia, CS, ACS (Home), Pr. Sec Health & members of Advisory Committee on COVID-19 management in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fIqJ7iw7YM — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 17, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

The deaths from COVID-19 in the city mounted to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the national capital to over 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 1,400 on Monday.

Ninety-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department bulletin said. However, the bulletin also said the cumulative figure included all pending deaths reported to and audited by the Death Audit Committee.

From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in the city. The highest spike of 2,224 fresh cases was recorded on June 14. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has climbed to 1,837, and the total number of cases mounted to 44,688.

