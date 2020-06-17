Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Terminal Gets Nearly 270 Isolation Coaches

Indian Railways has placed nearly 270 isolation train coaches-turned-makeshift Covid-19 wards at Anand Vihar railway terminal situated in New Delhi in a move to fight coronavirus crisis, Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar reportedly said on June 16. The railway officials reportedly said that the coaches will be utilised by the government whenever needed. This move comes two days after the Central government promised Delhi 500 such coaches to fight the Covid-19 crisis as the capital witnessed a huge surge in cases.

दिल्ली में कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए बेड की कमी को देखते हुए केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने तुरंत 500 रेल्वे कोच दिल्ली को देने का निर्णय लिया है।



इन रेलवे कोच से न सिर्फ दिल्ली में 8000 बेड बढ़ेंगे बल्कि यह कोच कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए सभी सुविधाओं से लेस होंगे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2020

44,688 coronavirus cases

The government reportedly said that the capital city expects to see nearly 550,000 cases by July-end as a result of community transmission. According to a government tally, Delhi recorded a 1,859 new cases and 93 new deaths. The total number of cases in Delhi stands at 44,688. The Delhi government has been reportedly putting efforts to find banquet halls and hotels to convert into COVID-19 facilities to treat the patients. According to the reports more than 40 coaches were parked at platform numbers 4 and 5 of Anand Vihar station on Tuesday.

The death from COVID-19 in the city mounted to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the national capital to over 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. Ninety-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department bulletin said.

