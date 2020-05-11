'No Help From Delhi Govt': Delhi Migrant Workers Set Out On Foot Despite Shramik Trains

Owing to miserable conditions amid the lockdown, migrant workers in Delhi who hail from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, have started their journey back home on foot despite the Delhi government giving assurances of providing all possible assistance to migrant workers amid the lockdown. Around 20 to 25 migrant workers living in New Delhi who set on foot to their native place in UP, have accused the Delhi government of not providing with basic food during the lockdown, let alone be other help.

While explaining her plight due to lack of employment, food and money, Ambika, a migrant worker, said, "We belong to Gorakhpur and we are trying to get back to our homes. If possible we will board some trucks to reach our native place. We have been sitting without any work since March 22, we cannot wait for trains anymore as it's hard to survive. No help, neither money nor food was received from the Delhi government."

READ | Indian Railways To Gradually Restart Operations With 15 Passenger Trains From May 12

READ | 'It Is Prohibited': Western Railway Appeals To Migrant Workers To Stay Off Railway Tracks

Another migrant worker named Kamdev narrated his ordeal on how his landlord had been harassing them for rent when they don't even have money to go by train.

"Our landlords are troubling us for rent, and as we have been without work for more than a month we have no money to pay. Hence, we finally had to leave our accommodation and think of moving back to our native place. All our money is spent, we do not even have the money needed to buy tickets," he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs while extending the lockdown on May 1, issued an order to allow the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and others stranded at different places by Sramik special trains, the cost of which would be borne 85% by the Centre and 15% by the states. Despite the Centre facilitating the state governments to run Shramik special trains, the migrant workers have been left to fend for themselves with no money or means of transport and are forced to set on foot to distant places.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | PM Modi To Hold Video Conference With All CMs On Monday To Discuss Lockdown Exit Strategy

READ | 428 Shramik Special Trains Run So Far, Over 4.5 Lakh Migrants Ferried: Railways