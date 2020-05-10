PM Modi To Hold Video Conference With All CMs On Monday To Discuss Lockdown Exit Strategy

As India battles Coronavirus (COVID-19) under the extended staggered lockdown, sources report on Sunday that PM Narendra Modi is yet again set to hold a video conference with all state Chief Ministers at 3 PM on Monday. Sources add that the agenda of the meeting is to discuss an exit strategy for the nation as the deadline for the lockdown nears. Sources add that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan are set to be in attendance.

PM-CM conference

