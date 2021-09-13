Delhi: Sabzi Mandi Building Collapses In Civil Lines Zone; Kills 2 Minors And Injures 1

In an unfortunate incident, an old building at Main Road Old Sabzi Mandi in Delhi's Civil Lines zone collapsed on Monday. According to a press release, a team of officers from the Building Department of Civil Lines Zones rushed to the spot and all machinery for the removal of debris, etc was immediately pressed into service at the site.

A case has been registered under section 304 of IPC. Bodies of two minors have been found, no other body was found in the rubble: Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi Police on building collapse in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area pic.twitter.com/jNEpQXppme — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Delhi: Sabzi Mandi building collapses

On further inquiry by the Building Department, it was revealed that the said building was about 50-60 years old structure consisting of ground, first, second and the third floor on an area of 40-50 square yards. The ground floor of the building had an Halwai shop, while the upper floors were reportedly residential in nature.

The press release read, "As per the local inquiry, the upper floors of the building were vacant and no construction activity was going on. Further, no complaint regarding any unauthorised construction in the said building was received from any source in the Building Department, Civil Lines Zone. At the incident site, it was noticed that the front portion of the building has collapsed. The rescue operation is still going on at site by various agencies including North DMC, NDRF, Delhi Police etc. and adequate earth moving equipments like, JCB, Tippers etc. have been pressed into service. "

According to the release, two casualties have been reported. It is important to note here that earlier CM Kejriwal-led AAP government had conducted a survey in all 6 zones of North DMC before the onset of the monsoon season for detection of dangerous buildings and structures. During this survey, 699 properties/structures were found in a dangerous condition, and 444 Nos. other properties/structures were identified for carrying out necessary repairs etc. During the survey of Civil Lines Zone, 89 properties were found dangerous whereas, 20 properties were found dangerous in Municipal Ward No.13, where this unfortunate incident has happened.

Not only this, it was further informed that out of 20 dangerous properties of this Municipal Ward, 9 properties fall on the same road i.e. Main Road, Old Subzi Mandi, where the unfortunate incidence has happened today. However, the said property was not identified as dangerous as it was apparently not found in dangerous conditions during the survey. All the Zonal authorities of North DMC have issued Notice u/S 348 of the DMC Act, 1957 to all the identified dangerous buildings.

The press release read, "The site, in question, was also inspected by the Hon’ble Mayor, North DMC, Chairman, Standing Committee, North DMC and Commissioner, North DMC today. An inquiry has been ordered by the Commissioner, North DMC in this unfortunate incident to be conducted by Building Department (HQs) and directed for submission of report within 07 days. Further, necessary action against delinquent officials, if any, will be taken after receipt of the report."

Following this incident, the Commissioner of North DMC has now directed all the zonal authorities to depute Zonal Engineers for re-assessment of the conditions of already declared dangerous buildings/structures and to take immediate action as per relevant provisions of the DMC Act in those cases, which are found at high risk.

Delhi: Satyendra Jain on Sabzi Mandi building collapse incident

Reacting to the Delhi building collapse incident, AAP's cabinet minister Satyendra Jain said that this was a danger marked building, which suddenly collapsed. In this incident, 2 kids have died and one has been injured. "The casualty was less because the market was closed. MCD should take cognizance of such dangerous buildings. MCD should take immediate action. About 1100 such buildings are present, they should be demolished," he added. The Cabinet Minister also highlighted that the MCD was given a complaint of the building status but it did not take any action.

(Image: PTI, ANI)