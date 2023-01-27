Delhi Witnesses Another Hit & Run Case: Car Rams Into Scooty; Drags Rider For 350m On Roof

In another hit-and-run case in the national capital, a car rammed into a scooty and dragged the rider on its roof for about 350 metres. The impact of the collision was so strong that the scooty rider died on the spot, while the pillion passenger was hospitalised.

Following the accident, an FIR was registered at the Keshav Puram Police Station. Swinging into action, the Delhi police arrested five accused persons.

The accused have been identified as Parveen, Diviansh Puri, Om Bhardwaj (19), Harsh Mudgal (19) and Devansh (19). Investigation revealed that all the accused persons were students and they were loitering around after attending a wedding function. In fact, during their medical examination, it was opined that all accused were under the influence of alcohol.

#WATCH | Delhi: A car rammed into a scooty & dragged a rider on its roof for about 350 m when he landed on it after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision. 5 accused arrested. FIR registered at Keshav Puram PS.



One scooty rider died, other is hospitalised pic.twitter.com/ktnnzyjLZQ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

According to the official statement, soon after receiving the information regarding the accident, the Mahila Police Volunteers (MPV) acted swiftly and helped save the life of one of the passengers. It has been learnt that the number plate of the car was found distorted.

In view of the quick response by the vigilant staff of Keshav Puram Police Station, the staff members will be rewarded for their devotion towards their duty.

Elaborating on the incident, the police revealed that the collision was so hard that one of the scooty riders got thrown into the air, fell on the roof of the car and then got thrown onto the road. The pillion rider also got thrown away and got stuck between the windshield and bonnet of the car which opened due to the impact of collision. The scooty was stuck in the bumper of the car.