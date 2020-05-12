East Central Railway Set For Departure Of First Passenger Train To New Delhi, From Patna

After the government announced the relaxation in lockdown and partial resumption of the train services, the East Central Railway is all set for the departure of the first passenger train to New Delhi, after a halt of nearly two months, officials said. Rajesh Kumar CPRO of East Central Railway elaborated on the facilities which will be provided to passengers and the rules laid out for them.

"The train is scheduled to depart from Rajendra Nagar station and will then take passengers from Patna Junction for New Delhi. All passengers are requested to reach their boarding station at least 90 minutes before time, health screening of the passengers will be done at the stations," he said.

"An adequate number of medical teams will be deployed for health screening of passengers. Only people who do not have any symptoms of the disease will be allowed to board the train even if they have confirmed tickets," he added.

Among the rules and regulations, the passengers are required to mandatorily use face masks throughout the journey and download the Aarogya Setu app. He also spoke about a few facilities which will be restricted as they could act as the carrier of the contagious virus.

"All trains have 1AC, 2AC and 3AC coaches, no linen or blanket will be provided to the passengers, however, the temperature setting of the AC will be controlled for the convenience of the passengers," Kumar said.

Speaking about the route and stoppages of the train from Bihar's capital he added, "The train departing from Patna will have stoppages at Patna junction, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj, and Kanpur Central (the last three in Uttar Pradesh). The same stoppages are there even on its return journey."

Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth over Rs 16 crore on the special trains so far, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday, hours before the first such train is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi station for Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)