Delhi Police Gets Tech Upgrade; 'Thermal Corona Combat Head' Can Detect Temp From 5-10m

The Delhi police has received its first batch of 'Thermal Corona Combat Headgear' which will help detect the temperature of a large number of people from a distance. In order to protect the police personnel for encountering the infection, a company based in Delhi's Preet Vihar has made India's first land-to-land thermal detection equipment. The equipment will help the police personnel to detect a person's temperature even at a distance of 5-10 meters, thereby ensuring the safety of the frontline warriors and enforcing social distancing.

With the help of this equipment, live imagery can also be sent to a centralized control centre. Frontline workers can scan people without coming in their close contact in public areas like hospitals, supermarkets and crowded areas.

Earlier while speaking to Republic TV, Prashant Pillai of Indian Robotics Solutions said, "Name of the said product which we have invented is Thermal Corona Combat Headgear. It took us roughly around 6 days to develop this. The idea came in our mind when we were talking to different governments with respect to our Thermal Corona Combat Drone which was specifically designed for Red zones but having said that they wanted aerial as well as Land to Land solutions which will empower and equip frontline warriors to go inside crowded areas and try to understand the first preliminary examinations."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow economic activities in all areas of the national capital except the containment zones. The third phase of the lockdown is due to end on May 17. During a virtual meeting with PM Modi along with other CMs on Monday, Kejriwal said, "Economic activities should be allowed to resume in all parts of Delhi except containment zones." Currently, there are over 6923 positive cases of Coronavirus in Delhi, while 73 deaths have been reported.

