Eight Killed In Accident In Haryana's Jhajjar

Eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar, they said.

Press Trust Of India

Among those killed include three women and a child, a police official said, adding that the car was headed to Uttar Pradesh. 

