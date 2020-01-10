The Debate
Fire Breaks Out In Slums In Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, 4 Fire Engines At Spot

Accidents & Disasters

A fire broke out in the slums of Sarai Rohilla area in New Delhi on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. Four fire tenders are currently at the spot. 

Delhi

A fire broke out in the slums of Sarai Rohilla area in New Delhi on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. Four fire tenders are currently at the spot. The fire was reported near Liberty Cinema. No casualties are reported so far. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area of Delhi, in which a 25-year-old man died. On January 2, one fireman lost his life and 17 people, including three workers and Delhi fire police personnel, were injured in a blaze that occurred at a factory in West Delhi's Peeragarhi. 

