Fire Breaks Out In Trikuta Mountains Of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine; No Damage Reported

A massive fire broke out at the Vaishno Devi shrine complex on Tuesday, December 21, but the yatra to the famous temple in Trikuta hills remained unaffected, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed. As of now, no damage has been reported and the Yatra is conducted smoothly. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The Temple's board said, "All precautionary measures being taken; fire is far off from track".

Massive fire reported at Vaishno Devi Bhawan

Earlier in June, a huge fire broke out at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan temple in Jammu. According to the reports, the fire broke out in the cash counting area of Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames. "At around 4 pm, a fire incident took place at Bhawan. The fire hydrants were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control by 4.25 pm," an official of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had said.

Responding to the incident, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had informed that he had spoken to the Reasi DC Charandeep Singh inquiring about the fire that broke out at Vaishno Devi Bhawan and informed that no major losses were reported.

(Image: REPUBLIC)