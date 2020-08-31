Gujarat: 9.50 Lakh Cusecs Water Released From Sardar Sarovar Dam; Over 2500 Evacuated

Following the heavy downpour in Gujarat, 9.50 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Bharuch on Sunday. More than 2500 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas around the Sardar Sarovar Dam due to the flood-like situation in Bharuch and moved to safer places. The Collector of Bharuch, MD Modiya, informed that two teams of National Disaster Response Force were on standby due to the incessant rainfall in the state.

Gujarat Floods: People Evacuated

"9.50 lakh cusecs of water discharged from Sardar Sarovar Dam. Low-lying areas of Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Jhagadia to be affected. Over 2,500 people have been evacuated to safer places. Two NDRF teams on standby," said MD Modiya, Bharuch Collector, Gujarat.

Earlier on 29 August, the Bharuch Collector took to Twitter to update people on the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam. MD Modiya, Collector Bharuch, Gujarat, requested people to reach out to the district control room in case of any emergencies. He also appealed to the people in the low-lying areas of the dam to be careful and avoid going near the water body. According to the most recent tweet of the Collector of Bharuch, the Narmada river in Gujarat will reach dangerous water levels around the Bharuch Golden Bridge.

More on Gujarat Floods

Rajkot in Gujarat also saw heavy downpour on Sunday. The Aji River overflowed due to the rainfall which led to flooding in several areas. The Central Water Commission during their Official Flood Forecast warned about the flood situation of the Narmada River in Bharuch district of Gujarat. The Surendranagar district of Gujarat is also suffering from waterlogging due to the incessant rainfall in the state. The Gajarawadi area of Vadodara district was also flooded due to the heavy rainfall on August 29. The residents of the area living in kaccha houses had to wade through the water. Earlier on August 24, visuals from Bhuj, Gujarat emerged which showed severe waterlogging in the area due to the heavy downpour in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)