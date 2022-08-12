In a recent update on Gujarat’s Anand district accident, in which six people including three women reportedly lost their lives after a speeding SUV rammed into an auto rickshaw and motorbike near Sojitra village on Thursday, Congress MLA Poonambhai Parmar said that he could not say if his son-in-law was drunk or not till the results come from the laboratory.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Congress MLA Poonambhai Parmar said, “We can’t say if he was drunk or not till the results come back from the lab. How can we determine the results? Let the investigation happen. I will also cooperate. My son-in-law is already cooperating. He might not have been drunk. Six people have died, he will obviously not be mentally okay right after the accident.”

Reportedly, blood samples of the driver Ketan Padhiyar, who is the son-in-law of Parmar, have been taken. Police said, "prima facie he seemed inebriated. However, the test result of samples is awaited."

According to police, accused Padhiyar was driving the car when the accident occurred. A case has been registered against the accused and IPC Section 304 has been invoked. Police also said that the details of all six deceased have been found.

"Accused has been arrested. IPC Section 304 has been invoked. Details of the six deceased have been found. Accused Ketan Padhiyar is the son-in-law of a Congress MLA," the Anand Police said, as per ANI.

ASP Abhishek Gupta said, “The incident occurred between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm. The accident happened between a car, bike and auto rickshaw. We received the information about the death of six people later at night. The accident occurred due to the negligence of the car owner, Ketan. Later, he was admitted to hospital.”

Notably, the accident took place on a state highway connecting Anand town with Tarapur in Gujarat. The deceased were residents of Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in the district, local police officials said.

Ketan Padhiyar, who was allegedly driving the SUV, fled from the spot abandoning the vehicle but was later nabbed by officials, said district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian. “The driver of the SUV will be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code,” SP Rajian said.