Gujarat: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.3 Richter Scale Recorded, No Casualty Reported

On Monday evening, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked Gujarat. Parts of Bharuch town and nearby areas felt tremors of the earthquake with the epicentre in Jhagadia taluka. Residents in Bharuch town quickly rushed out of their houses and commercial establishments.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) at Gandhinagar, the tremor was recorded at 5:20 pm of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The epicentre was located seven kilometres from Bharuch town at Mulad Govali village in Jhagadia taluka. No casualty or damage to property was reported so far from the region, Bharuch collector M D Modia said.

