Centre Issues State-wise Division Of Red-Orange-Green Zone Covid Districts; Lists Criteria

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Friday has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories designating Red, Orange and Green zones, as the total tally of Coronavirus cases reached 35,043 in the country.

The Health Secretary in her letter said that since the recovery rate of those infected by the deadly coronavirus has gone up, hence the Ministry is designating various zones under broad criteria. This comes two days before the end of the Covid lockdown.

Green-Orange-Red Zones

The letter states that earlier the districts were designated as hotspots based on cumulative cases and doubling rate. However, she said that the current classification is based on the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing, and surveillance feedback. Defining the green zone, the letter states that a district will be considered under green zone if there are no confirmed cases or there is no reported case in last 21 days. As per details, 130 red zones have been marked across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts. The maximum number of red zones are in Uttar Pradesh (19), followed by Maharashtra (14), Tamil Nadu (12), Delhi (11) and West Bengal (10).

Union Health Secry Preeti Sudan writes to Chief Secys of all states/UTs, designating dists across all states/UTs as Red, Orange & Green Zones.



Here is the list:

Covid in India

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,147 with 72 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 35,043 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active COVID-19 cases stood at 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of 35,043 cases includes 111 foreign nationals, the ministry data said.

Out of the 72 deaths reported since Thursday evening, 27 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 17 from Gujarat, 11 from West Bengal, seven each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and three from Delhi.

