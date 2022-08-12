Himachal Pradesh: 12 Children Injured In School Bus Accident In Una; 3 Serious

In a tragic incident, a school bus fell 20-30 metres in Himachal Pradesh, injuring 12 students. The bus belonged to SSRVM Senior Secondary School in Himachal Pradesh's Una. The accident occurred on Friday, August 12, near Lamlehri Upperli bend in Samoor Kalan, Una.

As per a statement by the Deputy Commissioner of Una, all the students that were onboard have been rescued safely and taken to a nearby hospital in Una for treatment. Three students that were on the bus have been severely injured and are in a serious condition, the Deputy Commissioner informed.

Second school bus accident in one month in Himachal Pradesh

This is the second reported accident of a school bus in the state of Himachal Pradesh in the last one month. Earlier in July, at least 10 people including schoolchildren had lost their lives and several others were injured, after the private bus they were travelling on fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

According to reports, the bus was ferrying around 35 people, including school students and was travelling from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road when it rolled down a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley, early morning on July 4, killing 10 and injuring several others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur expressed their sorrow and extended their condolences to the bereaved families. CM Thakur has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased.