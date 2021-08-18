Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Govt Agencies, Scientists Study Rocks At Kinnaur's Nigul Sari

After witnessing massive landslides, the government agencies and scientists studied the rocks at the site of the landslide in the Nigul Sari region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, Chief Engineer of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, RO Ministry, DRDO scientists, Chief Engineer of National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Mines are a part of this study, which is being done to find solutions to prevent future disasters and huge damages.

K L Suman, the Executive Engineer of National Highway Authority of India said: "Chief Engineers of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, Ministry of Mines, RO Ministry, DRDO scientists and Chief Engineer of National Authority of India inspected the site of the accident. It was done to identify causes of landslides, techniques and solutions to be used to prevent more such disasters and consequent damages in future. Data has been obtained and the study will be done on a scientific basis. A report will be submitted to us so that we can start our work," he said.

Besides this, study and observation of other potentially hazardous areas were carried out.

Kinnaur landslide death toll rises to 25

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Kinnaur Nigul sari landslide has now risen to 25. This was confirmed on Monday, following the finding of two more bodies during the ongoing search. The Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority made the announcement.

Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur Landslide: Rescue operations still on

As per reports, more than five persons are still missing and rescue operations are currently underway to locate them. The State Disaster Management Authority said, “Death toll rises to 25 with the recovery of two more bodies”. Six more bodies were recovered on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 23. On Sunday, no dead bodies were found.

Kinnaur Nigulsari Landslide incident occurred on 11 August

On 11 August, a major avalanche struck the Kinnaur area of Himachal Pradesh. A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus with 30 seats and four cars were among the vehicles found under the rubble. On that day, the landslide is supposed to have occurred at about 12:30 pm Indian Army teams had been deployed with medical and engineer detachment for conducting a rescue operation. They have been coordinating with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel. The roads have been blocked in the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)