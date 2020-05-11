Home Over Institutional Quarantine: Kerala Government Revises Guidelines For Expats

Kerala has revised it's quarantine guidelines for Keralites coming back to the state from different parts of the country. As per the new order, they will be sent to home quarantine instead of a government based institutional quarantine if tested negative in RTPCR tests. The latest change takes place following a suggestion by the state government's expert committee.

READ: 'Vande Bharat' Adds 2 New Cases To Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 Curve'; Vijayan Says 'warning' Sign For All States

State govt revises rules

"Kerala's home quarantine and monitoring had produced good results in the first two phases. The expert committee has suggested this should be continued and the government has approved it," Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

The government, however, will give the option of a government quarantine facility or a private quarantine facility if they are unable to follow home quarantine guidelines. If the guidelines are violated, then the person will be sent to institutional quarantine.

READ: Expats Disappointed As Repatriation Flight From Doha To Kerala Capital Is Cancelled

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has asked the Central government to assist the return of stranded citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak if they are facing difficulties in paying for flight tickets. A bench of Chief Justices Shaji P Chaly and MR Anitha issued an interim order on PILs concerning the return and welfare of Indians stranded abroad, particularly Gulf countries.

"...We observe that in case, any expatriate expresses difficulty to pay flight charges and if it is found to be genuine, the embassy and missions of the Government of India may take steps in coordination with other non-government organizations abroad for the transportation of such persons if they have secured necessary registration with the appropriate authorities for their repatriation," the bench said.

READ: Kerala HC Asks Centre To Bear Travel Expense Of Foreign Returnees In Need

Kerala reported at least two cases of Coronavirus amongst those who had returned to the state under the 'Vande Bharat' Mission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the new cases are "a warning to those coming back from abroad and for other states to be on the alert". He also said there is a need to strengthen "our mitigation efforts and preventive measures".

Kerala was among the first states in India to report the deadly virus infection, but it has also earned global praise for having effectively managed to tackle the crisis by being among the states with much higher recovery rates and much less-spread outbreak so far.