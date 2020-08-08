Kozhikode Plane Crash: ICPA Issues Statement, Offers Help To Investigate Cause Of Mishap

Issuing a statement pertaining to the Kozhikode mishap on Friday evening, Indian Commercial Pilots' Association [ICPA] informed that it is closely monitoring the developments related to the accident of Air India Express Flight IX 1344. The ICPA offered its condolences to the families of the deceased victims and stressed on the need to avoid speculation and theories regarding the cause of the mishap.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the pilots and passengers who lost their lives in the accident. We send our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to all the survivors, many of them injured and in hospital," the ICPA said in its statement.

"We stress the need to avoid speculation and theories as to the circumstances of this accident. We are also willing to offer any assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in order to help gather facts and any other safety and security information which may be pertinent to this tragic event," it added.

READ | Kozhikode Plane Crash: Russia's Putin Sends Condolences To PM Modi, President Kovind

CM Vijayan announces compensation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakhs for the victims. Offering his condolences, the Chief Minister said, “Apart from the solatium for the victims, the State Government would bear the treatment expenses of all those injured in this unfortunate plane crash irrespective of the hospitals they are in. The Civil Aviation Ministry and other Central Government agencies are expected to announce compensation for the air passengers."

READ | Air India Plane Crash: Mayawati Salutes Pilots, Seeks Respect For Their Sacrifice

Kozhikode Plane Crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

As per the latest updates, DGCA officials have recovered the Black Box of the crashed plane. Meanwhile, two deceased people have been found COVID-19 positive following which rescue teams are slated to undergo COVID tests. Kerala Health Minister has asked everyone who was involved in the rescue operations to self-quarantine themselves.

READ | Kozhikode Plane Crash: 'Approach Radar System Not Used For Landing', Claim ATC Sources

READ | Air India Plane Crash: Sword Of Honour Recipient Captain DV Sathe Was A Former IAF Officer