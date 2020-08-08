Kozhikode Plane Crash: Russia's Putin Sends Condolences To PM Modi, President Kovind

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on Saturday to offer his condolences for the tragic plane crash in Kerala on Friday night. The Air India Express plane under the Vande Bharat Mission crashed at Kozhikode with 190 persons aboard. The Russian President has conveyed his words of sympathy and support to families of the victims.

"Please accept our deep condolences for the tragic consequences of the plane crash at the airport in Kozhikode. I ask you to convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all those who suffered from this disaster," Putin said.

CM Vijayan announces compensation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakhs for the victims. Offering his condolences, the Chief Minister said, “Apart from the solatium for the victims, the State Government would bear the treatment expenses of all those injured in this unfortunate plane crash irrespective of the hospitals they are in. The Civil Aviation Ministry and other Central Government agencies are expected to announce compensation for the air passengers."

Kozhikode Plane Crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

As per the latest updates, DGCA officials have recovered the Black Box of the crashed plane. Meanwhile, two deceased people have been found COVID-19 positive following which rescue teams are slated to undergo COVID tests. Kerala Health Minister has asked everyone who was involved in the rescue operations to self-quarantine themselves.

