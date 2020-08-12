Idukki Landslide Death Toll Rises To 54, 16 People Remain Missing: District Collector

The death toll due to the landslides in Idukki reached 54 on Wednesday as two more bodies were recovered. Idukki District Collector has informed that 16 missing people are yet to be traced. Currently, two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram and another local team are conducting search operations in the area.

Raising concerns over the inadequate healthcare facilities, road infrastructure in Kerala, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday remarked that people weren't receiving power supply amid landslide in Idukki. Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan slammed the Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani stating that Idukki does not have an uninterrupted supply of electricity, and areas hit by landslide did not have power for more than four days.

CM Vijayan announces ex-gratia

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives due to the landslide in Rajamala, Idukki. He added that the state government would bear the treatment cost of those injured in the landslide. Revealing that the death toll had increased, he lamented that adverse weather condition was slowing down the rescue operations. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides. A compensation of Rs 50,000 from the PMNRF for the injured was also announced by the Prime Minister.

Idukki landslide

In an unfortunate incident, extreme rainfall led to a landslide at the Nyamakad estate of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company on Friday. As per reports, at least 30 settlements home to nearly 78 people have been buried under the debris. While the persons with minor injuries are being treated at the Tata Hospital in Munnar, the critical individuals are being shifted to Idukki and Ernakulum. It is perceived that the area's remoteness, broken communication lines, heavy fog, and uninterrupted rainfall are impacting the rescue and relief operations. Moreover, the Idukki district is particularly vulnerable to landslides. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall.

