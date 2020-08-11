Idukki Landslide: Survivors Search For Missing Family Members For Fifth Consecutive Day

As the monsoon fury continues to loom over the site of the tragic landslide in Kerala's Idukki district, survivors of the disaster continued to anxiously wait in the rain for the fifth consecutive day, hoping that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers will save their loved ones from the debris. Around 52 people lost their life after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district

Speaking to ANI, a survivor Karuppayi continued her search for her nine missing family members on Tuesday after mud and rocks from the top of the hill covered the four worker quarters, four days ago.

"My children, nieces, and nephews were all swept away by the rain and I haven't seen or heard from them since. At night, the terrifying sounds of the rain pouring down from the top of the mountain with a loud noise still rings in my ears. These last five days I have just been waiting for my loved ones without eating. My mind keeps going back to my children who I used to feed," she said.



The Idukki landslide; Kerala CM announces ex-gratia

In an unfortunate incident, extreme rainfall led to a landslide at the Nyamakad estate of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company on Friday. As per reports, at least 30 settlements home to nearly 78 people were buried under the debris. The police, a 50-member special fire force along with a National Disaster Response Force unit stationed in Idukki district jointly mounted rescue and relief operations amid inclement weather.

It is perceived that the area's remoteness, broken communication lines, heavy fog, and uninterrupted rainfall are impacting the rescue and relief operations. Moreover, the Idukki district is particularly vulnerable to landslides. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives and asserted that the state government would bear the treatment cost of those injured in the landslide.

(Image and Inputs: ANI)