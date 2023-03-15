Last Updated:

In Chhattisgarh, Five Suffocate To Death At Brick Kiln In Mahasamund District; One Hospitalised

According to police officials, five workers died of asphyxiation and another took ill after inhaling smoke at a brick kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Chhattisgarh

Image: PTI/Representative


Five workers died of asphyxiation and another took ill after inhaling smoke at a brick kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Gadhphuljhar village, the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, six workers put mud bricks into the kiln for heating on Tuesday night and slept atop it, he said.

Of them, five were found dead in the morning, the official said, adding that they most likely died of suffocation.

The accident came to light after other workers reached the spot and tried to wake them up, he said. The sixth worker has been hospitalised, he said.

READ | Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies of serious injuries

The bodies have been sent for port-mortem and the incident is being probed, the official said.

READ | Husband kills wife in Chhattisgarh, cuts her into pieces over suspicion of Infidelity
READ | Two CoBRA commandos injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh
READ | Four Naxalites including three involved in killing 14 security men, held in Chhattisgarh

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT