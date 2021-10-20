National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi on Wednesday informed that a total of 17 teams of the specialised force were presently conducting rescue and relief operations amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand. The NDRF DIG maintained that as many as 1,300 people had been evacuated and transported to safe places across the state. Shahedi lamented the death of 46 people who lost their lives in the disaster.

"A total of 17 teams of NDRF are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand, which includes teams from Delhi, Dehradun, two teams from Uttar Pradesh, and six teams which were already deployed in the date as a part of pre-Monsoon deployment. 13,00 people have been carried to safer places," said Shahedi while talking to ANI.

46 dead, 15 injured, 9 missing: DIG NDRF

The NDRF DIG also informed that Nainital, Almora, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar had been the most affected districts by heavy rains. "As per information from the state, 46 people have lost their lives so far, 15 people have been injured will nine are still missing. About 20-25 houses have been completely damaged," added the DIG.

The incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand has taken the death toll to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days. Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the rain had "slowed down", however, there has been massive damage. The local administration has been urged to make plans to ensure that residents do not lack food and water, said Uttarakhand CM.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Dhami announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of those who died due to rain-related incidents. Apart from that, heavy landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have resulted in the blocking of roads and highways disrupting normal transportation.

The NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi informed that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with local forces are coordinating with the NDRF to tackle the extreme situation. Shahedi also informed about the deployment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters in rescue and relief operations.

(With ANI Inputs, Image by PTI )