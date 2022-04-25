J&K: Sarpanch Killed, Three Others Injured In Road Accident In Baramulla

A Sarpanch was killed and three others were injured after the bus they were travelling on met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday evening. The deceased Sarpanch has been identified as Fayaz Ahmed.

As per official sources, the SRTC bus that was carrying PRI members had a head-on collision with a tipper vehicle near Renzi Tappar Pattan. The accident led to the death of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Samad Bhat from Gulgam Kupwara. Three others were injured in the accident and have been moved to the hospital and undergoing treatment.

Sarpanch killed by terrorists in J&K's Baramulla

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a sarpanch in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was shot dead by militants on Friday. It is to be noted that this is the fourth such attack on grassroots representatives in the Valley this year.

The visibly hurt family members of the deceased sarpanch, while speaking to Republic TV, slammed politicians, accusing them of only sharing tweets rather than helping them.

A relative of the sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad told Republic TV, "No politician came here. Parties including PDP and Congress only tweet about the issue."

(Image: Republic)