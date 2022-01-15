Jallikattu: One Killed, 80 Injured On The First Day In Madurai's Avaniyapuram District

As the world-famous Jallikattu event commences in Tamil Nadu, one person has succumbed to his injuries while 80 others were injured on Friday. Informing about the same, a health official informed that a total of 80 people were injured and one succumbed to injuries in the Jallikattu competition in the Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu on the first day of the festival. Meanwhile, the injured people included 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators.

As many as 641 bulls will let out in the arena at Avaniyapuram on Friday amid loud whistles, applause, and cheers by the spectators. Also, villagers in hundreds were seen gathering on the roofs and outside the barricades to witness the annual event. However, this came in view of the recent guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu government which allowed only 300 bulls and 150 spectators at the Jallikattu event.

Notably, the 18-year-old spectator identified as Balamurugan from Madurai was hit by a bull in his chest after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

On the other hand, bull tamer Karthik from Avaniyapuram emerged as the winner by taming 24 bulls. He was also the best tamer last year where he lifted the trophy for taming 16 bulls. Apart from that, many bulls were are also awarded the first, second, and third ranks respectively.

The day-long traditional sport, which concluded at about 5.10 PM marks the commencement of the annual event held during the Pongal festival in the state.

Jallikattu competition underway in Tamil Nadu

As the first day of the Jallikatu competition concludes on Friday, the second one is scheduled to be held in the Palamedu district on Saturday, January 15. As per the decision taken by the Jallikattu organisers and the officials for various departments, the district administration had earlier announced the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu on January 14 followed by the Palamedu event on January 15. The Alanganallur Jallikattu will be later celebrated on January 17 due to the Covid lockdown on weekends.

The Alanganallur Jallikattu, which is celebrated in a grand manner as a state government function, is also likely to witness the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 17. The world-famous bull-taming sport conducted in Tamil Nadu takes place every year where the organisation allots a time frame to each tamer to tame their bulls and later the winner is decided by the duration of the tamer's hold on the hump of the bull.

With agency inputs, Image: PTI