Karnataka: 3 Students On A School Trip Drown In Belakota Dam

In a tragic incident, three students on a school excursion drowned in the Belkota dam in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. As per reports, the police have said that the students came from the Satyasai Premniketan Residential School in Karnataka's Bijapur district.

The incident

The incident took place on Tuesday. The students were visiting the Belkota Dam. The victims have been identified as Manjunath (15), Shubham (15) and Laxman (14).

As per reports, the police have said that there were four teachers and 96 students who came to visit the 'Sri Sathya Sai University For Human Excellence' in Navanihal on a school excursion. A case has been filed regarding the incident and further investigation has begun.

Three students drown in Trimbakeshwar waterfall

In another tragic incident, three students from Aurangabad drowned in a waterfall at Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra's Nashik district, two weeks back. Six students from Chhatrapati Shahu College at Kanchanwadi in Aurangabad visited a waterfall at Dugarwadi in Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday evening, assistant police inspector Ramchandra Karpe of Trimbakeshwar police station said.

Despite being warned by their friends, Anusha Gorantala (21), Koti Reddy, and Raghuwanshi decided to venture into the water, the police inspector said. When the trio did not return to the college overnight, the police launched a search operation, the officer said. While Gorantala's body has been recovered, the search is on for the other two victims, he added.

"We have asked for additional teams for the search operation, which is still underway," the official said. The victims are natives of Telangana and were students of BSc Agriculture at Chhatrapati Shahu College, he added.

A 35-year-old man and two teens also died while trying to save a girl from drowning in a lake in Raiya Dhar area of Gujarat's Rajkot city in a different incident. The bodies of Tribhuvan Merja, Ajay Parmar (18) and Shakti Parmar (18) were fished out by the local fire brigade from a lake in Raiya Dhar.

(With inputs from Agencies)