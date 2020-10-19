KCR Announces Relief Measures After State Capital Witnesses Devastation Due To Rainfall

In the wake of the incessant rainfall that has claimed 70 lives in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, besides the devastation of property, the Telangana government has decided to extend Rs 10,000 help to each affected poor household in low-lying areas. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced his government would extend an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each household affected by the flood adding that he had never witnessed such heavy rainfall in the last 100 years.

Rs 1 Lakh for a fully damaged house, Rs 50,000 to partially damaged

This financial help will be distributed from Tuesday morning itself. The CM also announced that all the houses which were completely destroyed in the rains and floods would be given an assistance of Rs One Lakh each and partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each.

According to the CM, 33 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and adjoining areas, and 37 people in other districts have lost their lives.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has requested people in low-lying areas of the city to evacuate and move to relief camps as the Met department predicted heavy rains in the next two days, reported news agency PTI.

"IMD (India Meteorological Department) has already warned us that there would be heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. We know exactly which areas would be inundated. We are going to evacuate those colonies. We will go house by house and evacuate them. Thousands of people will be evacuated today, tomorrow and day after," he added.

The Telangana capital had witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpour in over a century early this week, with about 20 cm of rains being recorded in the city and its surrounding areas.

In Hyderabad, rains since Saturday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing with the water inundating several low-lying areas, including parts of the city affected last week, and the outskirts, police and civic officials said.

A total of 37,409 families were affected in various localities that were inundated in the city due to the recent floods and ration kits and blankets were being distributed among them, a release from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said. Disaster Response Force personnel, GHMC staff and police swung into action since Saturday night itself, evacuating those stranded.

(With PTI inputs)

