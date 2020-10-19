Viral Video Of Man Flying Kite Amid Hyderabad Floods Has Twitter Go, 'classic Hyderabadi'

A video of a man of from Hyderabad showing the state of the city during the floods has gone viral. The man is heard giving a hilarious commentary as he spots a fellow citizen flying a kite on his terrace even when the city is submerged in floods. A number of people on social media could relate to the video and it seemed like it was a usual sight for people in Hyderabad.

Hyderabadi man's hilarious commentary as another man flies kite during flood

In the viral video, the user opened with greeting the people watching the video as he filmed the areas around his house that were affected by the flood, “Greeting everyone, the streets are flooded over here.” He then shows around his house how people are in distress due to the floods and are sitting on their terrace, “People are worried and troubled by the floods and are sitting on their terrace”. Then, while showing around he spots a man on his terrace flying a kite, “Everyone is doing what they can during these times. (However) look at this person, he is busy flying a kite”. The person is also heard saying in the video, “Ye awaam nahi sudharti”.

The video was captioned, “Being Hyderabadi. Classic.” Watch the viral video below.

Netizens react

The video started doing the rounds on social media and was viewed over 25 thousand times and was retweeted more than 100 times. A number of people left laughing emojis on the hilarious video post.

That’s me 😆 — mohammed shabaaz (@mohammedshabaaz) October 18, 2020

ye awaam nai sudarti 😂😂 — a b d u l k h a d e r (@abdulkhader4665) October 18, 2020

🤣🤣 — Unsangh Hero (@ellacfc) October 18, 2020

Several other online users commented on the video post and wrote that they can absolutely relate with the video and the commentary. A lot of other users commented that it was the typical scene in the city. Many other users demanded full video of the clip. Check out some of the tweets below.

😂🤣 — Ashraf Al Aabdi اشرف العابدی (@BeingAabdi) October 18, 2020

😂 good



Full video pls — Sreenivas Bidari🇮🇳 (@BidariSreenivas) October 18, 2020

The Hyderabad flood has affected over 37 thousand families in the city and several people have lost their lives. The heavy rains caused by the Deep Depression BOB 02 resulted in flash flooding in many areas of Hyderabad.



Image credits: Screenshot from the video (Syed Maaz Twitter)

