Kerala Floods: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Confirms Death Of 42, Assures Financial Aid To Affected

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed that 42 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in the state between October 12 and 20. CM Vijayan further informed that six people have gone missing amid the calamity.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that as many as 304 relief centres have been established in the state. He assured financial assistance to the affected people shortly. "As many as 11 NDRF teams have been deployed in the rain and flood-marred south Indian state for rescue and relief operations," CM Vijayan said.

Chief Minister Vijayan hailed the contribution of the Army personnel in their attempt to rescue people affected due to the natural hazard. He also emphasised the deployment of the Indian Airforce and Indian Navy helicopters in the state's fight against the disaster.

IMD continues orange alert for Kerala

Amidst the disastrous situation in the state, the Indian Metrological Department on Wednesday has continued its orange alert warning for parts of Kerala amid heavy rains. An orange alert has been issued for the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts in Kerala.

The Ernakulam district administration, meanwhile, has put several areas near the Periyar river on high alert as the water released from the Idukki dam has reached flood-prone areas of Aluva in Kochi on Wednesday morning, wreaking havoc for the citizens.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 1 Crore towards Kerala relief ops

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has extended financial aid to its neighbouring state of Kerala which is battered with torrential rains and floods resulting in heavy loss of life and property. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday that the DMK Charitable Trust, helmed by him, will donate Rs 1 crore favouring the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to carry out relief operations in the flood-stricken state. In a party release, DMK conveyed its condolences to those killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala and extended its sympathies to those affected. The CM also called on the people to support the people of Kerala in this hour of need.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

Image: PTI, ANI