Kerala Government Issues SOP & Health Advisory For Short Visits To The State Amid Covid

The Kerala Government has issued an SOP for travellers who are coming to the state for the purpose of a 'short visit' saying that such persons would not be allowed to stay in Kerala for more than 7 days. The Kerala Government in it's SOP has also mentioned that such travellers need to register themselves on the covid19jagratha portal expanding on details of their visit. The state has also warned that if the traveller fails to abide by state COVOD protocols and guidelines then he/ she shall be subjected to mandatory institutionalized/paid quarantine.

Read: Kerala Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 2,460

"They (visitors) shall provide details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit, local accommodation&contact person. Any deviations from this shall be informed to authorities with valid reasons," read the SOP.

Kerala Govt issues SOP & health advisories for short visits to the state; says,"They (visitors) shall provide details of local itinerary along with purpose of visit, local accommodation&contact person. Any deviations from this shall be informed to authorities with valid reasons." pic.twitter.com/bqLtSYSP86 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Read: Kerala Chief Minister's Daughter Weds CPI(M) Youth Wing Leader

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday requested the Centre to make arrangements for the return of the expats from abroad making more testing kits available for them. In a letter to PM Modi, the Kerala CM has also asked the Centre to make testing 'free' for the expats saying that if there is no facility for PCR tests, at least rapid tests should be done for the returnees in the state.

Kerala reported a marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 54 people, including three health workers, testing positive, taking the tally to 2,460. As many as 56 people were cured of the deadly virus as the total active cases stood at 1,340, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Read: Kerala CM Seeks PM's Intervention For COVID-19 Tests Of Expats

Read: Kerala Boy Develops Light Motorcycle Using Scrap Material From His Father's Workshop

(With Agency Inputs)