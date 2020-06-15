Kerala Boy Develops Light Motorcycle Using Scrap Material From His Father's Workshop

A secondary school student in Kerala has developed a light motorcycle using scrap materials from father's garage. The 9th standard student named Arshad TH, who hails from Kochi has developed the motorcycle in one and a half months by using parts from his father's automobile workshop. According to reports, the light motorcycle has a fuel tank with a capacity of one litre and Arshad claims that it can travel up to 50 kilometres in one go.

The light motorcycle has been developed using parts of other automobiles as it has a seat of a cycle, the handle of another bike, a carrier, LED light, disc brakes and scrap tyres. Arshad while talking to the media said that it took him approximately Rs. 10,000 to develop the motorcycle fully. Arshad said that he first got the idea of making a motorcycle after he saw some parts of a bike lying in his father's workshop. Arshad said that at first his father scolded him but later in the process, he started helping him finish the bike. Arshad said that he wants to make a trolley in the future.

Proud father

Arshad's father TJ Hashim while talking to the press said that he is proud of his son's innovative work and will support him in his future endeavours. Hashim said that during the lockdown when Arshad saw some parts lying in the workshop he asked if he could make a motorcycle using them. Hashim's friend reportedly provided Arshad with a welding machine to build the bike. Hashim said that his son wants to make a trolley next and will support him as much as possible.

