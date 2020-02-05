Kerala Health Ministers Reveals Details On State's Preparations To Tackle Coronavirus

On Wednesday, while addressing the media, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, revealed details on the state of Coronavirus in Kerala after it reported its third case of the novel outbreak in the country a few days ago. The Health Minister stated that till now only three positive cases of Coronavirus had been reported so far. She also added the state was taking multiple preventive measures and was continuing to stay vigil.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: Only three positive cases reported so far. But we are continuing strict vigil. A total of 2528 people have arrived from #coronavirus affected areas to the state so far. Of these,2435 people are under observation in homes&93 in hospitals. pic.twitter.com/wfnkN2CXmv — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

'Coronavirus a state calamity': KK Shailaja

Kerala government on Monday had declared Coronavirus as a 'state calamity'. Health Minister KK Shailaja said, on the advice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan it has been decided to declare the epidemic as a "state calamity". The decision was taken hours after the third Coronavirus infection in India was confirmed.

"About 223 samples of suspects and two revision samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Today 153 new cases have been reported, 16 patients have been admitted," she said.

The Health Minister also stated that it was necessary for religious places such as churches, mosques, and temples, where people gather in large numbers to educate the people coming in on the health guidelines that needed to be followed in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. "As a preventive measure, we are going to request the religious leaders to read out health guidelines in churches, mosques, and temples," said KK Shailaja.

Previously, medical officers had stated that the Kerala government is banking on its experience gained from fighting the deadly Nipah outbreak in 2018 and 2019 to effectively tackle Coronavirus outbreak in the state. The fatal virus broke out in Wuhan in January and has claimed more than 425 deaths. Over 20,000 people with Coronavirus have already been confirmed in the country and the virus has spread to multiple countries across the globe.

