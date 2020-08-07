Kerala Rains: Major Landslide Kills 5 Residents In Idukki, Dozens Feared Trapped

At least five persons were killed and 10 others were rescued after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. The landslide occurred near the residence of tea plantation workers, leaving at least three families stranded there, SP of Idukki said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Rajamala to rescue the landslide victims. Police, firemen and forest officials were also instructed to intensify rescue operations, the CM said.

READ | Heavy Rains Claims Three More Lives In Kerala, Monsoon Toll Rises To 31

“It was difficult to reach the spot as a bridge which provided access to the area was washed away in the rains. At least 200 to 300 people live there. There are many lanes and a canteen at the location. Workers from a nearby estate have rushed to the spot for rescue operations,” said Munnar MLA S Rajendran.

At least 70 people were suspected to be trapped under the soil, burying a total of 20 houses of plantation workers. The Kerala Health department has dispatched 15 ambulances and a special medical team to provide assistance to the victims.

READ | Kerala Rains: Massive Landslide In Wayanad's Mepaddi, Several Houses Washed Away

CM seeks aid from IAF for rescue operations

The Chief Minister's Office also contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations, which is expected to arrive soon.

#WATCH 5 dead in landslide in Idukki's Rajamala, #Kerala; 10 rescued so far



Kerala CM has requested assistance from Indian Air Force for the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/yWmwXHUxEz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides, wreaking havoc in the region over the past few days. In Ernakulam district, the famous Shiva temple on the river bank has been almost submerged due to the rising water level in the Periyar river.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday issued a red alert in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

READ | Five Killed As Rains Pound Kerala, Over 2000 Shifted To Relief Camps

READ | Heavy Rains Pound Kerala's Northern Districts; River In Spate

(With inputs from agency)