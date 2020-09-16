Kota Boat Capsizing Incident: CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Grief; Announces Assistance

Expressing grief over the Kota boat capsizing incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended deepest condolences to the families of the victims in the accident. Earlier in the day, a boat that was said to be carrying about 50 people capsized between Gotha-Chanda near Kota in Rajasthan.

Terming the incident extremely saddening and unfortunate, Gehlot stated that he has spoken with the Kota district administration to take a stock of the situation and directed to immediately initiate relief operations and launch a search for the missing people.

कोटा प्रशासन से बात कर घटना की जानकारी ली है। तत्परता से राहत एवं बचाव के साथ ही लापता लोगों को शीघ्र ढूंढने के निर्देश दिए हैं। स्थानीय पुलिस एवं प्रशासन घटनास्थल पर मौजूद है। प्रभावित परिवारों को मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष से मदद के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 16, 2020

कोटा में थाना खातोली क्षेत्र में चम्बल ढिबरी के पास नाव पलट जाने की घटना बेहद दुखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। हादसे का शिकार हुए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 16, 2020

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to help the affected families from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Boat Capsizes At Village River Crossing Near Rajasthan's Kota

A boat that was said to be carrying about 50 people has capsized between Gotha-Chanda near Kota in Rajasthan. Around 7 people have died while 25 have been rescued. Around 15-20 people are still missing. The boat while carrying the passengers going to Kamleshwar Dham near Gotha Kala overturned in the river of Gothara village.

Visuals from the incident show some people still aboard a flat platform that may be a part of the vessel. There are others flailing around them. Rajasthan's Urban Development and Housing minister Shanti Dhariwal has confirmed government action to provide relief on the mishap, has spoken to the district collector and SP and alerted to the possibility of multiple casualties.

