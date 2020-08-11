Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Associations Demand Removal Of DGCA Chief Arun Kumar

On Tuesday, the Indian Pilots' Guard and the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri demanding the removal of DGCA chief Arun Kumar. According to them, Kumar had referred to Wing Commander (retd) Captain Deepak Sathe and Akhilesh Kumar, the pilots of the Air India Express flight that crashed in Kozhikode in an "inappropriate" and "distasteful" manner. Moreover, they alleged that the DGCA chief had violated international treaties, regulations, and conventions on Civil Aviation by making "hasty comments" on TV.

The pilot associations contended air accidents are a by-product of systemic factors such as poor infrastructure, inadequate regulatory oversight, and willful negligence. For instance, they accused the DGCA of diluting the Flight Duty Time Limitations to suit the airline operators. While demanding Kumar to be replaced, they pointed out the disadvantage of appointing a career bureaucrat as the head of the DGCA. Citing the fact that only persons with significant flying experience have functioned as the administrator or the head of USA's Federal Aviation Authority, they urged the Centre to follow a similar model in India.

Indian Commercial Pilots Association & Indian Pilots' Guild write to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to "immediately replace" Arun Kumar, Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over his alleged comments on #KozhikodePlaneCrash. — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

What is the Kozhikode plane crash?

At about 7.41 pm on August 7, the Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations.18 persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost their lives in the flight crash.

74 passengers have been discharged from various hospitals. The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs.2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs.50,000 to people with minor injuries. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs.10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured. Meanwhile, the black boxes of the flight have been recovered and an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act.

