Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot's Non-adherence To SOP Probable Cause Of Accident, Says AAIB

On Saturday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau or AAIB released its probe report into the Air India Express plane crash at Kerala's Kozhikode airport in August last year that killed at least 21 people and wounded several others.

According to the 257-page report, the pilot's non-adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) was the probable cause for the mishap. However, the report added that the systematic factor as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked.

"The probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) by the PF (Pilot Flying)," the report said, which was released a year after the deadly crash.

The pilot continued flying in an unstabilised approach and grounded beyond the touchdown zone, "halfway down the runway, in spite of the 'Go Around' call by Pilot Monitoring (PM) which warranted a mandatory 'Go Around' and the failure of the PM to take over controls and execute a Go Around," it noted.

Earlier this month, Minister of State (civil aviation) VK Singh had informed Rajya Sabha that the report will be released August-end. Speaking to the media, Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia had also said that the details will be out in few days.

The final investigation report on the crash was initially supposed to be submitted in January. However, the report was postponed due to a novel coronavirus pandemic and other reasons.

2020 Kozhikode Plane crash

An Air India Express flight AI1344 on return from Dubai carrying 191 people overshot a wet runway while landing at Kozhikode airport on August 7 last year. The plane crashed into a ravine, splitting into two, leaving at least 21 people, including two pilots, dead and several others injured.

Last month, MoS Singh said that the final compensation offers have been made to all the next to kin of deceased passengers but no one has "sent their acceptance as of date."

"Final compensation offers have been made to all the 165 injured passengers, out of which 73 passengers accepted the offer and have been paid a total amount of Rs 60.35 crore as the final settlement as of date," he had said.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI)