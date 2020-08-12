'A Miracle We Survived,' Narrates Passenger Of Ill-fated Kozhikode Air India Express Plane

A survivor of the Kozhikode plane crash recounted escaping the tragedy that caused the deaths of 18 people. Ramshad, his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter, managed to escape the plane crash that shook the entire nation. This Air India Express flight was a part of the Vande Bharat Mission and was evacuating people from Dubai.

'We escaped unhurt'

Ramshad was on the Air India Express flight IX-1344 that was flying in from Dubai and overshot the runway at the Kozhikode Airport which was facing heavy rainfall. His pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter were also with him on the flight when it crashed but the family managed to escape and that too with minor injuries.

Read: DGCA Bars Use Of Wide-body Aircraft At Kozhikode Following Air India Express Mishap

Read: Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Associations Demand Removal Of DGCA Chief Arun Kumar

"Pieces of cabin luggage fell on my daughter. I somehow managed to get up and took her. My wife also got up after the initial shock. We managed to reach the wing of the aircraft and jumped out. There were cries and utter chaos all around us," said Ramshad while recounting the horror.

"I feared that aircraft will explode and I was running with my family to safety. It's a miracle that we escaped unhurt. I thank the almighty for it," he added.

As per the recent press release published by Air India Express, 74 injured passengers have been discharged after being deemed fit by the hospital.

The Kozhikode Plane Crash

Around 7 pm on August 7, the AI Express flight IX-1344 which was arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. According to MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plane managed to land only in the second attempt, and while doing so, slid 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. The Kerala government along with the Centre immediately started the rescue and relief operation. Numerous passengers were saved as the plane did not catch fire at the time of landing, likely due to the timely action of the pilots who unfortunately succumbed.

Read: Ex-air Marshal Who Probed Mangalore Plane Tragedy Lists Reasons For Kozhikode Plane Crash

The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to people with minor injuries.

Read: Aviation Min Hardeep Singh Puri Recommences Vande Bharat Updates After Kozhikode Crash

(With inputs from ANI)