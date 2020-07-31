Landslide At Badrinath National Highway Following Incessant Rainfall In Uttarakhand

A landslide occurred at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Thursday, July 30, following incessant rainfall. The Landslide on the highway has disrupted the traffic movement, and an operation to clear the route is underway, according to news agency ANI inputs.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A landslide occurred at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur of Chamoli district yesterday, following incessant rainfall. Operations to clear the highway is underway. pic.twitter.com/F2RpOLvTH8 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

In the Mid of July, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall. The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains.

Congress MLA's narrow escape

In another incident on Thursday, Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh. He was rescued by party workers and supporters accompanying him.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh. He was rescued by party workers & supporters accompanying him. (30.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/9pZDHSd30T — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

IMD predicts patches of moderate to intense convection

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh. "Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted.

नवीनतम सैटेलाइट इमेजरी और राडार इमेजरी में मध्यम से गहन संवहन (moderate to intense convection) के पैच के उत्तराखंड और उससे सटे हुए उत्तर-पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश, दिल्ली, उत्तर-पूर्व उत्तर प्रदेश, उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम, असम और मेघालय, तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 31, 2020

Rain-related deaths in Uttarakhand

Furthermore, two deaths were reported in the rain-related incident in the state on Tuesday. Two women were killed, one went missing and a 12-year-old girl was injured in separate rain-related incidents. Radha Devi was killed in Metli village after being swept away by the swirling waters of Gori river, and Kalavati Devi went missing in Jara Jibli village after overnight torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of Pithoragarh district, an official said.

