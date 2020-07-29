UK Board 12th Result 2020: Topper Beauty Vatsal Scores 96.60% In Uttarakhand UBSE Results

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for UBSE class 10 and 12 examinations results today on July 29th. The Board had earlier announced the declaration of the results by July 31st in the presence of education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the UBSE RK Kunwar. Students can check their results on the board’s official website- use.uk.gov.in. In order to pass the UBSE Board Exams 2020, students need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject. They also need to obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent.
In 2019, 80.13 per cent of students passed in class 12 board examinations in Uttarakhand. A total of 1,24,867 students had appeared for Class 12th Higher Secondary Intermediate Board Exam in 2019. Shatakshi Tiwari from Uttarkashi scored 98%, Saksham from Uttarkashi scored 97.8%, Harish Singh Bohra, Ashish Pundir, Sheetal, Ajay Vikram Singh Bisht from Uttarkashi made it to the toppers list in Class 12th board exams in Uttarakhand last year.
Keeping safety guidelines in place, the Uttarakhand board conducted the postponed papers for Uttarakhand 10th & 12th board from June 22 to 24. The main papers included Mathematics and Sanskrit for class 10. While Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology were some of the papers that were conducted later. This year around 1.5 lakh students had applied to appear for class 10 exams, while 1.35 lakh students had applied for the class 12 examinations.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock