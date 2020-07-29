UK Board 12th Result 2020: Topper Beauty Vatsal Scores 96.60% In Uttarakhand UBSE Results

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for UBSE class 10 and 12 examinations results today on July 29th. The Board had earlier announced the declaration of the results by July 31st in the presence of education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the UBSE RK Kunwar. Students can check their results on the board’s official website- use.uk.gov.in. In order to pass the UBSE Board Exams 2020, students need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject. They also need to obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent.

UK board 12th result 2020 merit list

Uttarakhand class 12th topper is Beauty Vatsal. She scored 96.60%. While Yugal Joshi, with 95.40%, grabs the second rank and candidate named Rahul Yadav scores 95%.

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 pass percentage is declared at 80.26% while Class 10 pass per cent is at 76.91%

Class 12th girls outshine boys scoring 83.63% pass percentage where the Class 12th boys scored 76.68%

Students can check their results via SMS by typing UK10<space>Their Roll Number. This message needs to be sent to 56263.

Steps to check the UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2020

Go to the official website of The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the download result link on the website.

Enter the credentials like registration number, roll number, etc.

The UK board 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

UK board 12th result toppers

In 2019, 80.13 per cent of students passed in class 12 board examinations in Uttarakhand. A total of 1,24,867 students had appeared for Class 12th Higher Secondary Intermediate Board Exam in 2019. Shatakshi Tiwari from Uttarkashi scored 98%, Saksham from Uttarkashi scored 97.8%, Harish Singh Bohra, Ashish Pundir, Sheetal, Ajay Vikram Singh Bisht from Uttarkashi made it to the toppers list in Class 12th board exams in Uttarakhand last year.

UK board 12th & 10th exams 2020

Keeping safety guidelines in place, the Uttarakhand board conducted the postponed papers for Uttarakhand 10th & 12th board from June 22 to 24. The main papers included Mathematics and Sanskrit for class 10. While Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology were some of the papers that were conducted later. This year around 1.5 lakh students had applied to appear for class 10 exams, while 1.35 lakh students had applied for the class 12 examinations.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock