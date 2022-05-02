Leopard found dead in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), May 1 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in the Piplivan forest area of Rampur district on Sunday, officials said.

The body of the animal was found in the Swar area of the district and was sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

DFO Rajiv Kumar said a three-member panel headed by the chief veterinary officer of the district will conduct the autopsy.

He added that there was no injury mark on its body.