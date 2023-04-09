Last Updated:

Leopard Kills 70-year-old Man In Udaipur, Family Demands Govt Job As Compensation

Family members of the victim, Fateh Singh, held a protest on Sunday demanding compensation and a government job to one of them.

Press Trust Of India
Udaipur

The victim's family held a protest and demanded compensation and a government job to one of its members; Image: PTI/Representative


A 70-year-old man died after he was attacked by a leopard in a field in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. Family members of the victim, Fateh Singh, held a protest on Sunday, demanding compensation and a government job to one of them.

On Saturday night, Singh was guarding a field in Paldi village under Ambamata police station area when a leopard attacked him. His mutilated body was found in bushes, about 100 metres from the field, the police said.

Singh's family held a protest and demanded compensation and a government job to one of its members, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jeevatram said the victim's family granted consent for the post-mortem after authorities assured them of help under government schemes. The body was handed over to Singh's family after the post-mortem, he said. 

