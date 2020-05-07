Vizag Gas Leak: LG Chem Issues First Statement On Toxic Leak, Says 'probing Exact Cause'

Issuing first response on the gas leak that occurred at LG polymers factory in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning, the company has said that situation is now under control and that they are investigating the extent of the damage. The statement said that the company is exploring all ways to provide speedy treatment for those affected in the fatal incident.

Here is the full statement:

The gas leak situation is now under control and we are exploring all ways to provide speedy treatment for those who suffer from inhaling the leaked gas," said LG Chem. "We are investigating the extent of damage and exact cause of the leak and deaths," it added in a statement.

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalized after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Vishakapatnam and is currently meeting the victims. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilized.

Responding to the Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." He added, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM. He also spoke to Andha CM Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation and has assured him of help and support.

'Action will be taken': Andhra industry minister

Andhra Pradesh Industry minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that after gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately by the state government. He explained that the first step was to neutralize the liquid that was used as a raw material in the factory - styrene monomer.

The Minister further said that onus lies on the company and investigation will be initiated on if they followed guidelines. On rescue operation, he said that the nearby villages have been evacuated and the state administration has chalked out a map on the effect of the gas. Reiterating the advice given by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, he also asked people satying near the chemical plant to stay indoors and use a wet cloth to cover their nose and mouth.

