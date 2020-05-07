Vizag Gas Leak: Naval Team Assists SDRF With Breathing Sets, Air Compressors & Ambulances

A Naval Team with about 50 Breathing Sets and an associated portable Air Compressor along with 2 Naval ambulances is assisting the SDRF team at villages affected by a gas leak in Vishakapatnam on Thursday.

Further, Indian Navy has provided 5 more Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds sets to King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam. Technical Teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) are at KGH to assist in quick installation to provide Oxygen to large number of patients effected by gas leak from LG Polymers Visakhapatnam this morning. The Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold system was designed by NDV to enable one jumbo size Oxygen Bottle to supply Oxygen to six patients concurrently for COVID-19 Pandemic. 25 such sets were provided to District Administration for use in COVID Designated hospitals earlier.

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalized after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

PM Modi chairs NDMA meeting

Responding to the Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." He added, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM.

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilized.

