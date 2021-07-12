Lightning Strikes In Uttar Pradesh Kills 41, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin

Forty-one people died due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, a government official informed on Monday, July 12. Ranvir Prasad, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner, said that the casualties were reported across 16 districts in the state. A total of 30 people have also been injured to due heavy lightning, he added.

"As per the available information, 41 people have died due to lightning strikes across 16 districts in the state and 30 people have been injured. Taking note of this incident, Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each will be provided to kin of the deceased," Prasad told ANI.

All the injured are being provided medical treatment, he said. The government official also informed that 250 animals died due to lightning and 20 have been wounded.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incidents and ordered district administrations to provide adequate compensation to the kin of lightning victims.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin

PM Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia each to affected families from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). He made a similar announcement for the lightning victims from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"The Prime Minister was briefed about the loss of lives and damages due to lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," PMO tweeted.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the loss of lives and damages due to lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021

Lightning havoc in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

In Rajasthan, at least 16 people became victims of lightning strikes. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, while expressing grief, has announced an ex gratia of Rs five lakh for the affected families.

In Madha Pradesh too, lighting claimed at least seven lives. The incidents were reopted in Sheopur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Anuppur and Betul districts.

(with inputs from ANI)