Madhya Pradesh: Children's Ward Of Kamla Nehru Hospital Catches Fire, Rescue Op Underway

A Children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal caught fire late on Monday where several children are suspected to be stuck in the building

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Madhya Pradesh

Image: PTI, Representative


A Children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal caught fire late on Monday where several children are suspected to be stuck in the hospital building. The fire brigade has reached the spot and rescue operations are currently underway. Madhya Pradesh Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang who was at the site at the time of the incident, said, ''Four children have died, 36 children have been rescued. An inquiry has been ordered.''

The families of the children are reportedly in a state of panic and have expressed their anger. 

This is a developing story, further inputs are awaited.

Tags: Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, Kamla Nehru Hospital
