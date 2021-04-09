Last Updated:

4 Dead, Several Injured In Fire At COVID Hospital In Nagpur; PM Modi Expresses Condolences

The fire is said to have broken in the ICU ward of the Nagpur hospital. Fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot and at least 27 patients were evacuated.

A fire broke out at Nagpur's Well Treat Hospital, which serves as a COVID-19 designated hospital in Maharashtra on Friday resulting in several injuries and at least 4 deaths. As per sources, the fire is said to have broken in the ICU ward of the hospital. Fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot and around 27 patients from the ward were evacuated. 

While Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar confirmed that the hospital has been completely evacuated, he refrained from commenting on the health condition of the COVID-19 patients who were taken out. Those evacuated have been shifted to another hospital. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

PM Modi reacts to Nagpur Hospital fire

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences, hoping for the speedy recovery of all those who had been injured in the accident. 

Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the incident saying, "I am deeply saddened by the news of a fire in a hospital in Nagpur. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased and pray to the Gods to get well soon for the injured."

Reacting to the development, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his sorrow over the loss of life paying his condolences to the family members of the bereaved.

The incident comes days after a major fire broke out at Mumbai's Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no casualties were reported from the incident. 

